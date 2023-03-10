Left Menu

Confident that Australian govt will take steps to provide safe environment to Indian community there: Prez Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed confidence that the Australian government would take all necessary steps to provide a safe and positive environment to the Indian community there.

The president's remarks during an interaction with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came following reports of attacks on temples in Australia over the past few weeks.

Welcoming Albanese and his delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said, ''The Indian community in Australia is known for being hardworking and peace-loving, with entrepreneurial skills.'' She expressed confidence that the Australian government would take all necessary steps to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to the Indian community in Australia,'' according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president said India and Australia enjoy a very friendly relationship.

''The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has given a boost to the bilateral engagements,'' President Murmu said, expressing confidence that this visit would instil greater momentum in the India-Australia ties.

The president was happy to note the growing defence cooperation and deepening institutional engagements between India and Australia, according to the statement.

''Both countries should continue their practical cooperation in the emerging areas of critical minerals, new and renewable energy, cyber diplomacy and innovation," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

