Left Menu

13 terrorists arrested in Pakistan

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:52 IST
13 terrorists arrested in Pakistan

Pakistani law enforcement agencies on Friday arrested 13 suspected terrorists, mostly belonging to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) groups, from different parts of Punjab province and thwarted a terror attack in Lahore, an official said.

According to a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, five AQIS terrorists were arrested during a raid in Lahore and elsewhere. Similarly, five TTP terrorists and two belonging to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) outfit and other to Shia organisation Tahreek-e-Jafria Pakistan were arrested from different parts of Punjab.

"To effectively counter the menace of terrorism, CTD Punjab had conducted 59 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province and nabbed 13 terrorists," the official said.

He said arms and ammunition besides pamphlets and 10 books of banned organisations and cash have also been recovered from the terrorists.

The CTD said the terrorists were planning to target some 'sensitive places' and law enforcement agencies personnel in Lahore.

Since the TTP ended its truce with the government in November, the terror group has intensified its attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023