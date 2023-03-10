Left Menu

Senior UAE official: we welcome agreement restoring diplomatic ties between Iran, Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:00 IST
A diplomatic advisor to the United Arab Emirates president said on Friday he welcomed an agreement restoring diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"We welcome the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations, and we hail the Chinese role in this regard," Anwar Gargash tweeted.

"The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighborliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all."

