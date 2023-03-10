Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL111 LDALL INDOAUS **** Temple attacks in Australia 'worrying': PM Modi to his Australian counterpart Albanese New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised concerns over recent attacks on temples in Australia as well as pro-Khalistani activities there with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who assured him that the safety of Indians was a ''special priority'' for him. **** DEL118 INDIA-AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE **** India, Australia resolve to deepen maritime security cooperation New Delhi: Australia and India on Friday vowed to strengthen their defence and security partnership to address the shared challenges and work towards an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese military muscle-flexing. **** DEL85 2NLD FLU **** India reports first H3N2 deaths; seasonal influenza cases likely to decline from March-end: Govt New Delhi: India has recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, with the Union health ministry on Friday saying it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end. **** DEL102 ED-SISODIA-PROBE **** Excise 'scam' shifted profit from govt to pvt entities, Sisodia generated Rs 290 cr tainted funds: ED New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ''conspired'' with others to frame a faulty excise policy in order to generate kickbacks and proceeds of crime to the tune of more than Rs 290 crore, the ED alleged before a court here on Friday. **** DEL105 FLU-H3N2-EXPERTS **** Increase precaution, no need to panic: experts as India records two H3N2 virus deaths New Delhi: As India confirmed its first two deaths due to the H3N2 influenza virus on Friday, experts called for increased monitoring and precaution measures but also reassured that there is no need to panic yet.By Shakoor Rather **** DEL100 DEF-AIRCRAFT-PROCUREMENT **** Defence Ministry inks contract with HAL to procure 6 Dornier aircraft New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday sealed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure six Dornier aircraft at a cost of Rs 667 crore for the Indian Air Force. **** DEL116 KA-LD PM MODI **** PM to visit Karnataka Sunday, will inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Sunday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore, his office said Friday. **** DEL92 BRS-STRIKE-2NDLD WOMEN BILL **** Women's Reservation Bill: BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding its passage in this Budget session New Delhi: A day before her scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, BRS leader K Kavitha led a hunger strike here on Friday seeking the passage of the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in this Budget session of Parliament. **** DEL87 MIB-YOUTUBE **** Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content New Delhi: At least six YouTube channels allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan sentiments have been blocked at the instance of the government, a senior official said on Friday. **** CAL18 BH-FAKE VIDEOS-FIR **** Another FIR registered by Bihar Police for 'fake' videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu Patna: Days after the arrest of a man for allegedly sharing ''fake'' videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu on social media, the Bihar Police on Friday registered a fresh FIR against four persons as part of its probe into the case. **** CAL17 BH-LD BEEF-LYNCH **** Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar; 3 held Saran (Bihar): A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that he was carrying beef in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Friday. **** LEGAL LGD34 DL-COURT-4THLD SISODIA **** Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17 New Delhi: A city court on Friday sent Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, to ED custody till March 17, after the federal agency sought the former Delhi deputy chief minister's remand to further unravel the conspiracy through which he was alleged to have generated proceeds of crime of more than Rs 290 crore. **** LGD32 DL-HC-POCSO **** Treating teenage infatuation differently desirable but hands tied till criminal law changes: Delhi HC New Delhi: Allowing the continuation of criminal proceedings against a man for establishing a physical relationship with a girl he was stated to be in a consensual relationship with, the Delhi High Court said though it may be desirable to treat teenage infatuation differently, its ''hands are tied'' till the law is changed. **** BUSINESS DEL106 BIZ-LD OYO FOUNDER-FATHER **** OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal dies after falling from high-rise building Gurugram: Ramesh Agarwal, father of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police. **** DEL120 BIZ-INDIA-US-2NDLD SEMICONDUCTOR **** India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector New Delhi: India and the US on Friday inked an initial pact on increasing private sector cooperation in the area of semiconductors under which the two countries would facilitate business opportunities and develop an ecosystem with a view to reduce their dependency on China and Taiwan. **** FOREIGN FGN58 UK-NIRAV MODI-FINES **** Nirav Modi claims he has no funds to pay UK court fines London: Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, has claimed that he has no funds and is resorting to borrowing money to pay the court-ordered legal costs amounting to more than 150,000 pounds.By Aditi Khanna **** FGN52 US-INDIA-BUSINESS **** New dialogues can unlock new era in India-US business ties: USIBC Washington: Welcoming the announcements on the US-India Strategic Trade Dialogue and an agreement on semiconductors, US India Business Council on Friday said such initiatives have the potential to unlock a new era of business-to-business cooperation.By Lalit K Jha ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)