China's Liu Jinguo elected as National Supervisory Commission chief

China's rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday elected Liu Jinguo as director of the National Supervisory Commission, which oversees the country's anti-corruption work, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The legislature also voted overwhelmingly to elect Zhang Jun as president of the Supreme People's Court and Ying Yong as procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)