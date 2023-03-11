China's Liu Jinguo elected as National Supervisory Commission chief
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 08:54 IST
China's rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday elected Liu Jinguo as director of the National Supervisory Commission, which oversees the country's anti-corruption work, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The legislature also voted overwhelmingly to elect Zhang Jun as president of the Supreme People's Court and Ying Yong as procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
