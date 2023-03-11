UP: Elderly couple killed as car hits motorcycle
PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 11-03-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
An elderly couple was killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car here on Saturday, police said.
Santosh Kumar Sharma alias Sanju (62) and his wife Urmila (58) were returning on the two-wheeler after visiting a temple in the morning when the incident took place on the Etawah-Bareilly highway, they said.
Both were seriously injured and rushed to a community health centre where they were declared brought them dead, police said.
On the complaint of Shiva Sharma, the son of the deceased, a case is being registered and further action taken, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiva Sharma
- Urmila
- Santosh Kumar Sharma
Advertisement