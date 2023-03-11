Left Menu

BJP's goal is to finish opposition to turn India into autocracy: Raghav Chadha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:44 IST
BJP's goal is to finish opposition to turn India into autocracy: Raghav Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, whose senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been arrested in unrelated cases, on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the central probe agencies to finish the opposition and turn India into an autocracy.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that Sisodia was set to get bail but CBI deliberately did not let its lawyer appear before the court and a next date for hearing was fixed as a result.

''In the meantime, ED also made up its mind to arrest Sisodia in the same case to ask the same questions based on the same evidence,'' he charged. ''This is a textbook example of abuse of law. Probe agencies are abusing the process of law.'' Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

On March 9, a day before Sisodia's bail plea was to come up for hearing before a CBI court, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on money laundering charges in the excise policy case. Later, the ED got his custody till March 17.

Jain was arrested in May last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Both the leaders are currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

On Saturday, Chadha alleged that since 2014, 95 per cent of the cases registered by CBI are against opposition parties.

Sharing numbers, he said 30 cases have been registered by the CBI against Trinamool Congress leaders, 25 against Congress leaders, four against AAP, 10 each against BJD and RJD.

''BJP's goal is to turn democracy into autocracy. It's aim behind ending opposition is to have one nation, one party, one leader. BJP is a washing machine and if opposition leaders join it, the CBI and ED cases against them will end,'' he alleged.

Chadha said Sisodia was in jail despite not a single penny of unaccounted cash being found during raids in his bank and village.

''But on the other side is BJP'S Karnataka MLA from whom Rs 8 crore was seized, yet he was given anticipatory bail,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023