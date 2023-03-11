Left Menu

Two Bhutanese arrested for assaulting ice-cream parlour staffers at Siliguri mall

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two Bhutan residents were arrested for allegedly assaulting ice-cream parlour staffers over the price of the dessert at a shopping mall in Siliguri city in northern West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

According to the ice-cream parlour's owner, the two arrested persons had dessert at the shop in the shopping mall on Sevoke Road but paid an amount lesser than their bill, a police officer said.

When the owner demanded that they pay the entire amount, one of them took out a dagger and lunged at him. He ducked but the dagger cut the neck of a staffer standing behind him, while the weapon slipped from the attacker's hand and hit another employee's leg, injuring both, the officer said.

When other shopkeepers came to the ice-cream parlour owner and employees' aid, the duo allegedly also threatened to attack them, he said.

Officers from Bhaktinagar Police Station reached the spot and nabbed the two Bhutanese, he said, adding the injured persons were taken to a private hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

