BSF recovers 3 kg of heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Saturday recovered more than three kg of heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan in an agricultural field along the border.

The BSF personnel fired at the drone, but it managed to return after dropping the consignment.

Officials said 3.055 kg of heroin was recovered from the agricultural field in Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar.

In a statement issued here, a BSF official stated the consignment was smuggled into India from Pakistan through a drone in the early hours of Saturday.

''As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing. The troops deployed in depth areas also heard the sound of something dropping in the farming fields,'' the official stated.

The drone after dropping the drug consignment in Indian territory moved back to its origin, the official added.

