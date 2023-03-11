Left Menu

Federal agents in Kansas standoff after gunfire exchanged

PTI | Overlandpark | Updated: 11-03-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 18:22 IST
Federal law enforcement agents were involved in a standoff at a Kansas apartment complex Friday evening after a suspect and an agent exchanged gunfire while authorities attempted to serve a warrant, police said.

John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department said the US Marshals Service and the FBI attempted to serve a felony warrant around 5 pm at the Villa Medici apartments, WDAF-TV reported.

Officers barricaded the suspect into the complex and the man fired a gun at agents before running into an apartment, Lacy said.

A US Marshal returned fire but it was unclear if the suspect was hit, police said.

The man remained inside the apartment as of 7 pm Friday, the station reported.

Overland Park in Johnson County, Kansas, is about 12 miles (19 km) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.(AP) RUP

