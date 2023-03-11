Kapp grabs 5/15; DC restrict Giants to 105/9
Marizanne Kapp returned with sensational figures of 5 for 15 as Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Giants to 105 for nine in their Women's Premier League match, here on Saturday.
The Giants opted to bat but their top-order was blown away by the South African pace bowling allrounder, leaving them reeling at 33 for 6 inside seven overs.
But, Delhi failed to wrap up the issue as Giants' lower-order showed good recovery with Kim Garth's unbeaten 32 from 37 balls. Shikha Pandey returned with 3 for 26.
Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 105 for 9 in 20 overs (Kim Garth 32 not out; Marizanne Kapp 5/15, Shikha Pandey 3/26).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Beth Mooney to lead Gujarat Giants in inaugural WPL, Sneh Rana named her deputy
USA pacer Tara Norris wants to "do all associate nations proud" during her stint with Delhi Capitals in WPL
Klusener, Whatmore, Rajput named coaches for India Maharajas, Asia Lions, World Giants respectively
WPL: Delhi Capitals announce Meg Lanning as captain
Delhi Capitals name Meg Lanning as captain, Jemimah Rodrigues her deputy for WPL