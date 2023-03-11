Left Menu

Kapp grabs 5/15; DC restrict Giants to 105/9

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:11 IST
Marizanne Kapp returned with sensational figures of 5 for 15 as Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Giants to 105 for nine in their Women's Premier League match, here on Saturday.

The Giants opted to bat but their top-order was blown away by the South African pace bowling allrounder, leaving them reeling at 33 for 6 inside seven overs.

But, Delhi failed to wrap up the issue as Giants' lower-order showed good recovery with Kim Garth's unbeaten 32 from 37 balls. Shikha Pandey returned with 3 for 26.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 105 for 9 in 20 overs (Kim Garth 32 not out; Marizanne Kapp 5/15, Shikha Pandey 3/26).

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

