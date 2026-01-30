WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants opt to bat first against Mumbai Indians

Left Menu

The hosts desperately need a victory to secure their place in the next stage of the tournament. Whereas the Mumbai Indians will also look to finish the group stage with a win and solidify their chances for the finals. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have already qualified for the final.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:37 IST
Mumbai Indians players celebrating. (File Photo: X/@wplt20). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Giants won the toss and decided to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday. After winning the toss, Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner said they will bat.

"We are going to have a bat tonight. We have to look at the games we have won; it is basically a quarterfinal here, hopefully we can set a total up and defend it with a ball. Same team. The past is the past, we have to focus on what the present looks like, last game we played these guys, we put up 190 and could not defend it," she said. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We wanted to bowl only. I am glad we got that opportunity. Every match is a new match, every day is a new day, we have a good record, but we have to play good cricket to win the game. Same team."

The hosts desperately need a victory to secure their place in the next stage of the tournament. Whereas the Mumbai Indians will also look to finish the group stage with a win and solidify their chances for the finals. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have already qualified for the final. Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar. (ANI)

