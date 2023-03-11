Left Menu

Married couple found dead in Ghaziabad forest

The body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree with his wife lying dead nearby in a forest here near Ganga Canal in Muradnagar Police Station area, police said on Saturday. According to police, Ranpal Singh and his 38-year-old wife Rekha Singh were from Tibda village of Bulandshahr district and lived in Vaishali Colony of Ghaziabad.

PTI | Ghaziabad/Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:27 IST
The body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree with his wife lying dead nearby in a forest here near Ganga Canal in Muradnagar Police Station area, police said on Saturday. According to police, Ranpal Singh and his 38-year-old wife Rekha Singh were from Tibda village of Bulandshahr district and lived in Vaishali Colony of Ghaziabad. Both had gone to their Tibda to celebrate Holi and left the village for Ghaziabad on Wednesday. When they did not reach Ghaziabad by the scheduled time, Ranpal's brother Ratipal Singh lodged a missing person report at Bibi Nagar Police Station. Police found Rekha dead on ground and Ranpal hung from a tree with a rope, Ghaziabad's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem and the medical reports are awaited, he said.

Ranpal had retired from the army and had been working in Delhi, Sonu, a relative of Ranpal, told PTI.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar told PTI that the couple on its way to Ghaziabad chose a different route. The matter is being investigated, he said.

