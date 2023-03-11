Left Menu

Bomb kills 1, wounds 8 at press award event in Afghanistan

A bomb exploded on Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in Afghanistans Mazar-e- Sharif city, killing at least one person and wounding eight, including children, officials said.

A bomb exploded on Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif city, killing at least one person and wounding eight, including children, officials said.

The blast happened at the Tabian Farhang center in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as journalists gathered for the award event at 11 am, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, the local police spokesman. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said later that five journalists and three children were wounded. The blast killed a security guard, he said. It came two days after a bomb in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four were wounded.

Among the journalists wounded was Najeeb Faryad, a reporter for Ariana News television station, who said he felt like something hit him in the back, followed by a deafening sound before he fell to the ground. Hujatullah Mujadidi, who heads the Association of Free Journalists of Afghanistan, said the cultural center in Balkh held the event to honor media personnel from the north of the country. He said 14 journalists were wounded.

The association called on authorities to pay serious attention to the security and safety of journalists in the capital and provinces, said Mujadidi.

"Journalists are the real voice of Afghan people, an attack on the lives of journalists is an attack on freedom of speech and Afghan people," he said.

The UN mission in Afghanistan condemned the "despicable" attack, saying it was the latest unacceptable incident in the city. It expressed its condolences for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

"Violence must stop. Afghan reporters show immense courage & must be protected," the UN mission said on Twitter.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the ruling Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.(AP) RUP

