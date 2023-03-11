Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by sister's ex-husband in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:03 IST
A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by his sister's former husband in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Block 44 in Kalyanvaas, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Neeraj. According to police, the victim's relatives have alleged that the former husband of Neeraj's sister, who had come from Uttarakhand, was behind the incident. They told police that he attacked Neeraj, his wife Vimal (38) and his mother Sunita (60) at their residence in east Delhi and fled from the spot, police said. The victim, who was taken to hospital by his son Vineet, was declared brought dead by the doctors, a senior police officer said, adding the injured are being treated.

The CCTV footage of cameras in the area is being checked, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Trilokpuri area in east Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Police received information regarding the incident from LBS hospital, they said.

The victim, Tushar, a resident of Trilokpuri, was stabbed multiple times, they said. The suspect is being identified. A case is being registered and further investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

