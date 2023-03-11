Left Menu

Honey-trap gang busted with arrest of 4 in UP's Bijnor

PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:05 IST
Honey-trap gang busted with arrest of 4 in UP's Bijnor
  • Country:
  • India

Three men and a woman were arrested on Saturday from an area under Chandpur Police Station for allegedly running an honey-trap extortion racket, police said.

The gang used to make private videos of people and extort money from them by threatening to make those videos public.

The accused were identified as Shahid, Saiful, Naseem, and Shabana, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Arj said.

The ASP said that during interrogation, police came to know that the accused had recorded several such videos involving many people by luring them into a honey trap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023