Left Menu

One dies as fire breaks out in hardware shop in Delhi

He was identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Khadda Colony, who worked at the shop. The body was identified by his elder brother Chandan, the officer said.Crime and FSL teams will examine the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:28 IST
One dies as fire breaks out in hardware shop in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A man died after a fire broke out in a hardware shop in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday evening, police said.

Fire officials said 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident at 4:05 pm.

The fire was doused by 6:35 pm, they said.

The fire broke out in a hardware shop owned by Puneet Goyal, a resident of Hari Nagar Extension, Jaitpur, a senior police officer said.

During a search of the shop, a man's body was found. He was identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Khadda Colony, who worked at the shop. The body was identified by his elder brother Chandan, the officer said.

Crime and FSL teams will examine the spot. A case has been registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023