UP Police constable shoots self with service weapon

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 12-03-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 00:10 IST
An Uttar Pradesh Police constable posted at police lines allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon here in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Constable Ankit Kumar (25), a resident of Bijnor district, was transferred from Moradabad to Hapur police lines in February, the police officials said.

Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said Kumar committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at 4 am.

The reason behind his extreme step is not yet known. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said.

