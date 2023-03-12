Left Menu

Three sandalwood smugglers held in UP

Three people were arrested in the district after more than 250 kg of sandalwood was recovered, police said Sunday. The SP said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 12-03-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 09:56 IST
Three sandalwood smugglers held in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested in the district after more than 250 kg of sandalwood was recovered, police said Sunday. The market price of the recovered sandalwood is about Rs 15 lakh.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP), Kunwar Anupam Singh, said police raided one Mushahid Raza's house in village Dudwa Buzurg on Saturday and recovered 256 kg of sandalwood kept in six sacks. While three accused identified as Shan Mohammad alias Shanu (31), Junaid alias Mona (29) and Farhan (21) were arrested, two accused Mushahid Raza and Anish Khan managed to flee from the spot. The SP said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being retained for over Rs 10 crore during IPL 2022 auction

I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being reta...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023