Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in clash, army says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 10:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Israel

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen who attacked a their post in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the army said, adding that a fourth gunman was detained after surrendering.

Palestinians had no immediate comment on the incident near the city of Nablus in the northern part of the West Bank, among territories where they seek statehood and which has seen a surge in violence in recent months. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

