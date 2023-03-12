Left Menu

Man held in J&K's Budgam for killing woman, chopping body into several pieces: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:29 IST
Man held in J&K's Budgam for killing woman, chopping body into several pieces: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman, chopping her body into several pieces and burying the body parts at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Sunday.

Police in Budgam have cracked a blind murder case by arresting an accused involved in the commission of the crime, a spokesperson of the force said.

He added that on March 8, the Soibugh police post received an application from Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a resident of the Soibugh area of the central Kashmir district, stating that his sister left for coaching classes on March 7, but did not return home.

A missing report was registered and a probe launched, the police spokesperson said.

During the course of the investigation, police rounded up several suspects, including Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Mohandpora Budgam.

After sustained questioning, Ahmad confessed to his involvement in the commission of the crime, the police spokesperson said.

The accused told police that he had chopped the victim's body into several pieces and buried the body parts at different locations, he added.

Following Ahmad's disclosure, the body parts were recovered, the police spokesperson said, adding that the medico-legal formalities are underway and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023