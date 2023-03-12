Left Menu

MP: Man ends life after killing wife, three minor daughters in Burhanpur

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:39 IST
MP: Man ends life after killing wife, three minor daughters in Burhanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his wife and three minor daughters before committing suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Dabli Khurd village under Nepanagar police station limits, the official added.

''It is suspected Manoj (35) strangled his 32-year-old wife and three daughters, in the 3-10 age group, and then committed suicide by hanging. No suicide note has been found. As per initial information, Manoj may have been mentally unwell,'' Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023