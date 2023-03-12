Chhattisgarh govt's 'Holi gift': 77 police jawans from Bastar get out-of-turn promotion for anti-Naxalite operations

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh has given out-of-turn promotion to 77 police jawans posted in different districts of Bastar division to recognise their service in the fight against Naxalites, an official said on Sunday. The order for their promotion was issued by Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja on Saturday on the occasion of Holi, he said. This is for the first time that the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawans are being given out-of-turn promotion, he said. Bastar division comprises seven districts - Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker. Of these 77 promoted personnel, 21 jawans are posted in Bijapur and two women constables - Reshma Kashyap and Sunaina Thakur - belong to Danteshwari Fighters, an all-woman anti-Naxal squad posted in the affected areas in the state, the official said.

''On the initiative of CM Baghel, operations against Naxalites are continuously being conducted in Chhattisgarh. The role of women in DRG and CAF forces is also being encouraged by the CM. Two women constables have been given out-of-turn promotion for the first time,'' he said.

All these jawans posted in the police stations of Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bastar districts played an important role in anti-Naxalite operations. These jawans also killed many dreaded and hardcore Naxalites during encounters and performed their duty well. Therefore, they have received this gift of out-of-turn promotion,'' the official added.

