Left Menu

Maha: Elderly man bludgeoned to death in Latur; one detained

The victim, who slept in the market complex, was bludgeoned to death with a stone and his body was found by locals in the morning, he said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 12-03-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 18:05 IST
Maha: Elderly man bludgeoned to death in Latur; one detained
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by an unidentified person in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday, police said.

The police have detained a 22-year-old suspect in connection with the killing that took place in Gandhi market area in the early hours of the day, an official said. The victim, who slept in the market complex, was bludgeoned to death with a stone and his body was found by locals in the morning, he said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the police are in the process of registering a case, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023