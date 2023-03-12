Left Menu

European investigators allowed to attend Lebanon's Salameh hearing -sources

European investigators returning to Beirut will be permitted to attend a Lebanese judge's questioning of central bank governor Riad Salameh, two sources said on Sunday, as Lebanon and several foreign countries investigate whether he embezzled public funds.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:25 IST
European investigators allowed to attend Lebanon's Salameh hearing -sources

European investigators returning to Beirut will be permitted to attend a Lebanese judge's questioning of central bank governor Riad Salameh, two sources said on Sunday, as Lebanon and several foreign countries investigate whether he embezzled public funds. Salameh, 72, and his brother are being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries. They both deny any wrongdoing.

Last month, a Lebanese judge charged the Salameh brothers with embezzlement, money laundering, illicit enrichment, fraud and tax evasion and set a first hearing for Riad on Wednesday. European investigators landing in Beirut on Monday for their second visit as part of the probe will be allowed to attend the hearing, a judicial source and another source with knowledge of the visit's details told Reuters.

The judicial source said the presiding judge would not allow the foreign investigators to direct questions to Salameh, who has been central bank governor since 1993. He still enjoys backing from powerful Lebanese leaders, who in turn have significant say over judges' appointments.

The governor has told Reuters he is innocent and would abide by judicial proceedings, although he has not attended previous hearings over a smaller but related local corruption probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023