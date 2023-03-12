Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION MDS39 KA-LD PM **** Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy in poll-bound Karnataka Mandya/Dharwad: In poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore into the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, charging the opposition party and its allies with being ''busy digging my grave,'' and lashed out at the Wayanad MP for his comments on democracy in the country as an affront to its people. **** DEL27 PAR-LD VP-ALL PARTY **** All-party meet: V-P flags 'free fall of info' in name of freedom of speech, Oppn questions appointment of staff New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar sought views of leaders of various political parties on ways to curb disruptions in the House at a meeting held on Sunday on the eve of the start of the second phase of the Budget session. **** DEL30 PAR-LD BUDGET SESSION **** Second leg of Budget session from Monday; Govt says priority to pass Finance Bill: Cong bats for Oppn unity New Delhi: The second leg of the Budget session will commence on Monday with the government asserting that its priority is to pass the Finance Bill and the Opposition planning to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani group. **** MDS26 KA-PM-RAILWAY PLATFORM **** PM dedicates world's longest railway platform in Hubballi Dharwad (KTK): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the ''longest railway platform in the world'' at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station near here. **** MDS37 TN-FISHERMEN-SRI LANKA **** 16 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Chennai: As many as 16 fishermen of Tamil Nadu, who were fishing near the Palk Strait, were arrested on Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy, officials said. **** DEL28 NIA-TERROR-SEARCHES **** Islamic State conspiracy case: NIA searches 5 locations in MP, Maharashtra New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at five places in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as part of its ongoing investigation to unravel a conspiracy hatched by the global terror group Islamic State to expand its activities in India, an official said on Sunday. **** DEL32 SAME-SEX MARRIAGE-REACTION **** Despite India's plurality, govt still believes marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals: LGBTQ+ members New Delhi: Activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticised the Centre's opposition to granting recognition to same-sex marriage, saying despite India's plurality and diversity the government still believes that marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals. **** LEGAL LGD2 SC-SAME SEX-LD MARRIAGE **** Centre opposes recognition of same-sex marriage in SC citing personal laws, societal values New Delhi: The Centre has opposed in the Supreme Court a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and in accepted societal values. **** LGD3 SC-SAME SEX-MARRIAGE-FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT **** Non-heterosexual forms of marriages or unions though not recognised are not unlawful: Govt in SC New Delhi: Non-heterosexual forms of marriages or unions between individuals though not recognised are not unlawful, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. **** FOREIGN FGN20 CHINA-DEFENCE MINISTER **** China appoints US-sanctioned General as Defence Minister Beijing: China on Sunday appointed a US-sanctioned army general as its new Defence Minister, displaying scant regard for Washington's ban on its military personnel. By K J M Varma FGN19 UK-INDIA-TRADE-MAYOR **** London's Indian-origin Deputy Mayor heads trade mission to Delhi, Bengaluru London: The India-born Deputy Mayor of London for Business, Rajesh Agrawal, will arrive in New Delhi on Monday as the head of a four-day trade mission made up of 10 of the city's leading technology companies to promote stronger trade and investment links with India. By Aditi Khanna ****

