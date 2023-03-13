Nicaragua says suspension of ties with Vatican proposed
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 00:24 IST
A suspension of diplomatic ties between Nicaragua and the Vatican has been proposed, Nicaragua's foreign ministry said on Sunday, following reports that it had moved toward breaking relations with the Holy See.
The brief statement from the foreign ministry made reference to news reports about a rupture, while criticizing the media.
