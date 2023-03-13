DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, MARCH 13 ** LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra is a panelist at the Asian Voice in association with Royal Air Force International Women's Day event – 1805 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta participates in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium. BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14

** CLEVELAND – Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland issues Median CPI for February. ** BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos participates in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels, Belgium. ** HONOLULU, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "The Innovation Imperative: Modernizing the U.S. Banking System" before the Independent Community Bankers Association's ICBA Live 2023, in Honolulu, Hawaii. - 2120 GMT

STOCKHOLM - The Finance Committee will organise an open hearing on the Riksbank's annual report and current monetary policy. The entire Executive Board of the Riksbank will participate in the hearing – 0800 GMT. LONDON - Nathanael Benjamin, Executive Director for Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and International Supervision of Bank of England delivers speech at the UK Finance 'PRA 2023 supervisory priorities for International Banks' – 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 ** LONDON – Bank of England Executive Director, Financial Market Infrastructure Sasha Mills is a Panelist at the International Futures Industry Conference, Boca 'Enhancing regulatory oversight' - 1550 GMT. LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16

** PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March - 1230 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - The ECB Podcast: Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, presents the latest monetary policy decisions – 1515 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Flodén will discuss the Swedish economy and current monetary policy at a breakfast seminar organised by Barclays – 0810 GMT. FRANKFURT - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1345 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17

** LONDON – Bank of England Head of the Climate Hub Division Chris Faint is a Panelist at the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association Conference: Scaling up sustainable finance in Asia Conference 'Disclosure requirements and data challenges' - 0610 GMT. ** WASHINGTON D.C. – Federal Reserve issues Industrial Production for February - 1315 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman talks about the economic situation and the work on monetary policy in a volatile environment during the Nordic Cash and Tresury Management conference – 0840 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 ** BASEL, Switzerland - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will participate in a panel discussion on the connection between technology and risks linked to climate change in the financial sector – 1210 GMT BRUSSELS - Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn speaks at Bruegel in Brussels - 1200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23

AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report - 1100 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 ** MONTREAL, Canada - Toni Gravelle Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers a speech at the National Bank Annual Financial Services Conference on the market liquidity measures taken during COVID – 1645 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will participate in a panel discussion on what can and should be done to ensure that the financial sector maintains the necessary stability. Henrik Braconier, Chief Economist at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Lars Heikensten, Chairman of the Swedish Fiscal Policy Council and former Governor of the Riksbank will also participate in the panel discussion. ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Apr. 29)

TUESDAY, MAY 2 ** WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4 ** OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT

** BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT ** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt SUNDAY, MAY 7

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9 ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT ** TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11

** LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT ** LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 16

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT ** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

