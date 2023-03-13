Left Menu

Report: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

A news report said four people died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building. The station reported police said four people were discovered with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. No information on the victims was immediately available.Police said there was no perceived threat to the public, WFAA reported.AP RUP

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 13-03-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 10:20 IST
Report: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A news report said four people died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building. WFAA-TV reported police have confirmed officers were called for a report of a shooting around 7:10 pm in the Northwest Dallas area. The station reported police said four people were discovered with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. No information on the victims was immediately available.

Police said there was no perceived threat to the public, WFAA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023