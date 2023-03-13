India's top court refers same-sex marriage recognition case to 5-judge bench

India's Supreme Court on Monday said a five-judge bench will start hearing final arguments over granting legal recognition to same-sex marriages on April 18, proceedings of which will be live-streamed on its website and Youtube. The case is being seen as a milestone event for LGBT rights in the country. India's top court decriminalised homosexuality in 2018 by scrapping a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

But the government said it opposes recognising same-sex marriage and urged the Supreme Court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.

