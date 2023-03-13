Woman, daughter shot dead by husband in UP's Chitrakoot

A man shot dead his wife and teen daughter in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Semardaha village on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pramila Tripathi (36) and Khushi (16), they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said that the accused Nandkishore Tripathi (40) suspected that his daughter was having an affair with someone as she had a tattoo of a man's name.

While Pramila died on the spot, Khushi was taken to a government hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

Tripathi said that the licensed gun used in the murder has been recovered by the police from his house.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, who is absconding, he said.

