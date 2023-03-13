Russia's Shoigu hails relations with China as pillar of global stability
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:51 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that relations between Russia and China were the main factor supporting global stability in the world today, the TASS news agency reported.
Sergei Shoigu said bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing had reached an unprecedented high.
