Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu hails relations with China as pillar of global stability

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:01 IST
Russia's Shoigu hails relations with China as pillar of global stability

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that relations between Russia and China were a major factor supporting global stability in the world today, the TASS news agency reported.

"Bilateral relations between our countries have reached a new, unprecedented level and have become a major factor supporting global stability in the face of increasing geopolitical tensions in the world," TASS reported Shoigu as saying in a telegram message to Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission and a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, and Xi could travel to Russia as soon as next week for a summit with Putin, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eyes US approval; Exodus of healthcare workers from poor countries worsening, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eye...

 Global
2
Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

 India
3
Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Russian anti-doping; Soccer-Infantino to lay out plans for new term at FIFA Congress in Kigali and more

Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of AI: Transforming the Way We Live and Work

Google's Workspace Gets a Boost with New Generative AI Tools

H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, Precautions, and the Importance of Early Treatment

From Agrarian to Industrial: A Look at India's Economic Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023