Bodies of man, woman found on railway tracks in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
The bodies of a woman and her brother-in-law were found near a railway track on Monday morning in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.
Station House Officer Daulatram Sahu said the bodies of a young man and woman were found near the Barai village on the Deeg-Goverdhan-Alwar railway track.
He said the deceased has been identified as Mukesh (23) and Priya (18).
According to preliminary investigation, the incident appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that an affair was going on between the duo, he said. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives. A case was registered under CrPc section 174 and further investigation is being done, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Bharatpur
- CrPc
- Daulatram Sahu
- Rajasthan
- Mukesh
- Priya
- Barai
- section 174
ALSO READ
Accomplice of gangsters Bishnoi, Godara arrested in Rajasthan
4 men being take to Rajasthan from Haryana attack cops to escape, shot in legs
Bhiwani Killings: "Blood, bones samples matched with DNA of Junaid, Nasir's family members...", says Rajasthan Police
Light rain likely in parts of Rajasthan over next 2 days
Rajasthan: AAP holds protest over Sisodia's arrest in Jaipur