Left Menu

Russia eyes 60-day extension to Black Sea grain deal - deputy minister, cited by RIA

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 21:33 IST
Russia eyes 60-day extension to Black Sea grain deal - deputy minister, cited by RIA

Russia is not opposed to extending the Black Sea grain deal, but only for a period of 60 days, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying on Monday, at the end of a day of talks between Russia and representatives from the United Nations in Geneva.

The current phase of the deal, which facilitates the export of agricultural products from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports amid its conflict with Russia, ends on March 18 and can only be extended with Russia's permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eyes US approval; Exodus of healthcare workers from poor countries worsening, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eye...

 Global
2
Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

 India
3
Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Russian anti-doping; Soccer-Infantino to lay out plans for new term at FIFA Congress in Kigali and more

Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of AI: Transforming the Way We Live and Work

Google's Workspace Gets a Boost with New Generative AI Tools

H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, Precautions, and the Importance of Early Treatment

From Agrarian to Industrial: A Look at India's Economic Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023