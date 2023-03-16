Germany's Scholz: quick response to Credit Suisse creates security
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:03 IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said bank regulation has improved since the last financial crisis and authorities can now act quickly to stem any problems, as seen with Credit Suisse.
"Measures have now also been taken quickly in Switzerland. This creates security that all citizens can rely on in this country as well," he said in Berlin on Thursday.
