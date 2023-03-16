Himachal: Permissions under FCA and FRA for developmental projects to be obtained expeditiously

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that developmental schemes would not be delayed because of non-clearance under Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and Forests Rights Act (FRA) as the Supreme Court has removed the condition of forest clearance for lands up to one hectare. Sukhu was replying to a discussion on a Private member resolution moved by Rajesh Dharmani of Congress. The government has set up committees headed by a Deputy Commissioner and a Divisional Forest Officer which would meet fortnightly to expedite the pending cases. Dharmani moved the resolution seeking drafting of policy to give permission to buildings and roads constructed without forest clearance in one go. He withdrew the resolution after the reply of the chief minister. The FCA is not applicable to building and roads constructed up to 1980, and there are 2,183 roads constructed on forest lands without permission under the two acts and permissions for them will have to be obtained, Sukhu said.

He said that a private agency contracted by the Union Government has been engaged to expedite clearances under the two acts and a conservator has been appointed exclusively for the purpose. Although an office of the Forest and Environment ministry is located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is getting cases for forest clearance from other states too, Sukhu said. The government has written to the centre to ask the office to deal only with matters related to Himachal Pradesh, he added.

