Khattar launches financial aid scheme for people having annual income below Rs 1.80L

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scheme which aims to provide financial aid in case of death or permanent disability of a member of a family having an annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

The scheme is named Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana, an official statement said.

It aims to provide financial assistance in case of death --natural or accidental or permanent disability -- of a member of a family having an annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh as verified in the Parivar Pehchan Patra or Family Information Data Repository (FIDR) database, it said.

The financial assistance would vary depending on the age of the beneficiary. Also, the scheme will also include an amount of Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas (HPSN) will be the implementing agency for the scheme, said Khattar while launching it during a programme here.

''With the aim to bring various insurance schemes under one umbrella, Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas has been established. Through this system, the state government is ensuring standardization and simplification of the process of claims apart from providing direct benefits to the people,'' said Khattar.

Giving details about the claims procedure, he said the claim shall be filed by the beneficiary or claimant through the online portal of the scheme within three months of accidental death or natural death or permanent disability. Further, in case of death, the assistance amount shall be paid to the head of the family in their bank account registered in the PPP database.

Referring to another scheme, the chief minister said in 2019, the state government had launched Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Yojana to give insurance benefits to traders having an annual turnover is up to Rs 1.50 crore.

The chief minister shared that now under this scheme, insurance coverage ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 20 lakh is provided to the taxpayer traders against loss of stock and furniture and fixtures by fire, burglary and natural calamities.

Khattar said the traders having annual turnover of below Rs 20 lakhs will now get the 'CA certificate' free of cost from the Chartered Accountants empanelled with the state government. This will come into force from April 1, 2023, he said.

He said small traders for doing their GST registration require a CA certificate and to get the same they have to pay some amount.

''Now after this announcement, small traders with a turnover of less than Rs 20 lakhs will get the CA certificate from the government empanelled CAs. The expense will be paid by the state government,'' he said.

He said among big states, Haryana is in the top position in terms of GST per capita collection with a collection of Rs 68,142 crore.

''..I am proud to say that traders of Haryana have a significant contribution in the State's GST collection,'' Khattar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)