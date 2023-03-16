Left Menu

Switzerland passes bill to prosecute 'crimes of aggression'

Switzerland's parliament on Thursday approved a bill allowing for the prosecution of the perpetrators of crimes of aggression under the country's own national legislation, a power it had not previously had.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:15 IST
Switzerland's parliament on Thursday approved a bill allowing for the prosecution of the perpetrators of crimes of aggression under the country's own national legislation, a power it had not previously had. The bill's approval comes hours after a United Nations investigative body said it had found "reasonable grounds" to conclude that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its attacks against the Ukrainian armed forces qualified as acts of aggression.

The crime of aggression is broadly defined as the invasion of, or attempt to gain political and military control over, another sovereign state. "Switzerland's adoption of crime of aggression in its legislation would allow it to step up the fight against impunity for the gravest crimes under international law," the parliament said in a statement after the bill was passed with 127 votes in favour and 53 against.

The legislation brings Swiss law closer into line with amendments passed to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

