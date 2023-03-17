Left Menu

U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Hellfire missiles to Poland - Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:45 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.

