Hungary's ruling party to back Finland's NATO accession in March 27 vote

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:10 IST
Hungary's legislature will vote on the ratification of Finland's NATO accession on March 27 and the majority ruling party bloc will unanimously support the bid, the leader of the ruling Fidesz party's parliamentary group said on Friday.

Mate Kocsis said in a Facebook post that the Fidesz parliamentary group will decide on Sweden's NATO accession "later," without specifying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

