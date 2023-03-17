Left Menu

Gurugram: Playschool owner accuses husband of beating, threatening to kill her

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against her husband under sections 279 rash driving, 323 causing hurt, and 506 criminal intimidation of the IPC at Rajendra park Police Station on Thursday. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law, said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO, Rajendra Park Police Station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:18 IST
Gurugram: Playschool owner accuses husband of beating, threatening to kill her
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old female operator of a play school has accused her husband of assaulting and threatening to kill her, police here said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she runs a play school and lives in Sector-103. On March 12, she had gone to the school responding to an admission inquiry. When she was visiting the school, her husband called and asked to return home immediately. ''When I reached the gate of the society, my husband was standing there. He asked me to sit in the car and started driving rashly. Instead of taking the car inside the society, he started driving towards the main road and started slapping me in the moving car.

''He drove the car into a drain, and finally stopped in a field on a road side. Meanwhile, a passerby came and intervened in the matter,'' she said in her complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against her husband under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Rajendra park Police Station on Thursday. ''We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO, Rajendra Park Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023