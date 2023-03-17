Gurugram: Playschool owner accuses husband of beating, threatening to kill her

A 39-year-old female operator of a play school has accused her husband of assaulting and threatening to kill her, police here said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she runs a play school and lives in Sector-103. On March 12, she had gone to the school responding to an admission inquiry. When she was visiting the school, her husband called and asked to return home immediately. ''When I reached the gate of the society, my husband was standing there. He asked me to sit in the car and started driving rashly. Instead of taking the car inside the society, he started driving towards the main road and started slapping me in the moving car.

''He drove the car into a drain, and finally stopped in a field on a road side. Meanwhile, a passerby came and intervened in the matter,'' she said in her complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against her husband under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Rajendra park Police Station on Thursday. ''We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO, Rajendra Park Police Station.

