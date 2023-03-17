Sweden remains confident of joining NATO, foreign minister says

Sweden remains confident it will join NATO, despite Turkey's decision to go ahead with the process of ratifying Finland's application but not Sweden's, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Friday.

"It is a question of when Sweden becomes a member, not if," Billstrom told reporters. "In terms of our security, our position is better now than when we applied for membership of NATO."

