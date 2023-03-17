FACTBOX-Details of ICC arrest warrant against Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children's right. Here are some details of the warrants:

ACCUSATIONS Both are accused of being responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of people, in particular children, and their unlawful transfer from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

GROUNDS The ICC said it sees reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the crimes, either for committing them directly, jointly with others and/or through others.

It also said he failed to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility. The court also said it sees reasonable grounds to believe that Lvova-Belova bears individual criminal responsibility for the crimes, for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others.

RANGE The crimes were allegedly committed in Ukrainian occupied territory at least from Feb. 24, 2022, the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

PERSONAL DETAILS: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin was born on Oct. 7, 1952.

Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova was born on Oct. 25, 1984. JURISDICTION

Russia and Ukraine are not member states of the ICC, and Moscow has repeatedly said it does not recognise its jurisdiction. But a referral to the ICC in 2015 by Ukraine gives the court jurisdiction over war crimes committed on its territory, even if committed by Russian nationals or those of other non-member states. MEANING

The arrest warrant obliges member states to arrest Putin or Lvova-Belova if he were to travel to their country. The ICC, however, has no own police force or other ways to enforce arrests.

