EU's Borrell hails ICC arrest warrant for Putin as important decision

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday called the ICC's issuing of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin an important decision for international justice.

Borrell said the move was just the start of "holding Russia accountable for its crimes and atrocities in Ukraine".

"This is an important decision of international justice and for the people of Ukraine," he said.

