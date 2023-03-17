Business brief

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday said it has elected Sudesh Poddar as the new president at its 66th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday.

Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, K Nagaraju and Pradeep Shetty were elected as the vice presidents of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI), South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA) and Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), respectively, FHRAI said in a statement.

