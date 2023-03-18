Left Menu

Himachal police to launch operation to check cannabis, poppy cultivation in Parvati Valley

The Malana and Parvati Valley areas in the suburbs of Manali are considered notorious for cannabis cultivation.Amid concerns over safety and security in the Parvati Valley area, a large-scale operation will soon be launched to root out drugs cultivation, Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu said in a statement issued here.Kundu, who was on a visit to the districts Manikaran area, reviewed the progress of the probe into the March 5 clash between tourists and local residents and issued directions to the officials concerned to conduct a speedy and effective investigation.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 20:09 IST
Himachal police to launch operation to check cannabis, poppy cultivation in Parvati Valley
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale operation to check illegal cultivation of cannabis and poppy and drugs trafficking will be launched in Kullu district's Parvati Valley, the chief of Himachal Pradesh Police said on Saturday. The Malana and Parvati Valley areas in the suburbs of Manali are considered notorious for cannabis cultivation.

Amid concerns over safety and security in the Parvati Valley area, a large-scale operation will soon be launched to root out drugs cultivation, Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu said in a statement issued here.

Kundu, who was on a visit to the district's Manikaran area, reviewed the progress of the probe into the March 5 clash between tourists and local residents and issued directions to the officials concerned to conduct a speedy and effective investigation. Four people were injured in a clash between pilgrims from neighbouring Punjab and local residents during a fair in Manikaran.

The police chief also reviewed the district's law and order situation and directed the officers to ensure zero tolerance on the drugs menace.

During his visit, Kundu also issued orders regarding action on crimes against women and traffic management -- especially with an eye on the upcoming tourist season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023