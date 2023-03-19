Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Black Sea grains export deal renewed

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was renewed for at least 60 days - half the intended period - after Russia warned any further extension beyond mid-May would depend on the removal of some Western sanctions. PUTIN AND ARREST WARRANT

* Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Mariupol, state media reported on Sunday, his first trip to Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since he launched the invasion of Russia's neighbour 13 months ago. * Putin went to Crimea on Saturday on an unannounced visit to mark the ninth anniversary of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine. He met with the top command of his military operation in Ukraine at a command post in southern Russia, state media reported on Sunday.

* Putin may not see the inside of a cell anytime soon, but his war crimes arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court could hurt his ability to travel freely and meet other world leaders, who may feel less inclined to speak to a wanted man. Moscow denies committing atrocities in the conflict. * Xi Jinping walks a diplomatic tightrope as he heads to Moscow on Monday, seeking to present China as a global peacemaker while strengthening ties with Putin, his closest ally, who is increasingly isolated by the West.

DIPLOMACY, NATO * Three senior U.S. security officials held a video call with a group of their Ukrainian counterparts to discuss military aid to Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said.

FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces outside the battered eastern city of Bakhmut are managing to keep Russian units at bay so ammunition, food, equipment and medicines can be delivered to defenders, the army said on Saturday.

* Russia's Wagner mercenary group plans to recruit approximately 30,000 new fighters by the middle of May, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday. * Reuters could not verify battleground reports.

ECONOMY * Britain will help Kazakhstan develop export routes bypassing Russia, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on a visit to the Central Asian nation on Saturday, where he also signed a memorandum on supplies of critical minerals.

