Iraq and Iran sign deal to tighten border security

Iraq and Iran have signed a deal aimed at tightening border security, the Iraqi Prime Minister's office and Iranian Supreme National Security Council said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The joint security agreement includes coordination in protecting the common borders between the two countries, the statement said. (Reporting By Ahmed Rasheed Writing by Ahmed Tolba Editing by David Goodman)

