4 members of Amritpal's outfit moved to Assam, Himanta assures security

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 19-03-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 19:07 IST
Four members of radical preacher Amritpal Singh's outfit were brought to Assam from Punjab on Sunday, police said.

They were among the 78 people arrested on Saturday in the Punjab government's major crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), headed by Amritpal, who is wanted in several criminal cases.

''Four people who were arrested in Punjab have been brought here. They are being kept at the Dibrugarh Central Jail,'' said Tejbir Singh Hundal, an officer of the Punjab Police.

The four accused who were brought here are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka.

A 27-member team from AAP-ruled Punjab, including an inspector general-rank officer, accompanied the four accused to Dibrugarh, an Assam Police officer said.

However, no officer, including Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra, was willing to share why these four accused were brought to BJP-ruled Assam, over 2,500 km away.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is at present in New Delhi, told reporters that his state will provide necessary security to the accused in the jail.

''Sometimes, such persons who are arrested in one state are sent to another state's jail. As per my information, four people have been sent by Punjab Police. We will provide them all security in the jail,'' he said.

Dubai-returned Amritpal, who is on the run, was anointed the head of WPD last year. The outfit was founded by actor-activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident.

WPD members are named in criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants, according to the Punjab Police.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, demanding the release of a WPD member.

